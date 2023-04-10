Welch Group LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

