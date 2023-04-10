Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.