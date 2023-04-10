Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

