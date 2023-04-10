Welch Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

XSD stock opened at $195.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $212.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

