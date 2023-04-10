MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

NSC stock opened at $205.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

