MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

