Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.81 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

