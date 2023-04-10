Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $59.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.