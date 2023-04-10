The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

