Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

