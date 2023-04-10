Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 6.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $861.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $830.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.25.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

