Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 32,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $30.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.