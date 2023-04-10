Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stock Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLIA stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

