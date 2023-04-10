Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes $29,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 392,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $159.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.