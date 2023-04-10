Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $680,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

