Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.01 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

