1,000 Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Bought by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.