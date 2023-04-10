Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

