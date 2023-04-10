Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 98.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

USL opened at $35.43 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

