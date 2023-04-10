Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Cut by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

