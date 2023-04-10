Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NR opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

