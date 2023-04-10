RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

