Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

