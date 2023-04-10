Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Raised by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

