dForce USD Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. dForce USD has a market cap of $39.64 million and $19,965.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,429,789 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99058146 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $19,793.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

