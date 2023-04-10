SingularityNET Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $472.57 million and approximately $82.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

