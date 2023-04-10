Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $155.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

