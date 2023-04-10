Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $632.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

About Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

