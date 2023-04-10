Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $259.44

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

