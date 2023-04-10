Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

