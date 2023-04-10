Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.