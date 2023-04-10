CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

