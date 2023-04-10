Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $487.47

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.26. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.