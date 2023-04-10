Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 379,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 114,661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

