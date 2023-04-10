Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Hello Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

