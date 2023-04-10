Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

