Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) versus CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSI Compressco and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.8% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of CSI Compressco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSI Compressco and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -6.25% N/A -3.04% Superior Energy Services 32.41% 36.12% 23.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $353.40 million 0.48 -$22.09 million ($0.16) -7.56 Superior Energy Services $883.96 million N/A $286.46 million $14.25 0.01

Superior Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats CSI Compressco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

