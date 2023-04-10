Neville R. Ray Sells 3,098 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

