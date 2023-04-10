Neville R. Ray Sells 3,098 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.