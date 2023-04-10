Critical Comparison: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 8.92 -$373.70 million ($0.19) -42.58 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.10 -$19.57 million ($6.19) -0.53

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Palantir Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 7 2 1 1.93 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.38%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -19.61% -11.90% -8.66% iClick Interactive Asia Group -38.77% -14.47% -8.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

