Head to Head Contrast: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.22%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60% TFS Financial 16.90% 4.42% 0.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and TFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.33 $1.65 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $433.14 million 7.97 $74.57 million $0.29 42.48

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

