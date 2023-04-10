Comparing HilleVax (HLVX) and Its Competitors

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HilleVax to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -0.99 HilleVax Competitors $716.87 million $90.45 million -2.64

HilleVax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,262.95% -141.31% -40.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares HilleVax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1011 4048 11101 170 2.64

HilleVax presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.30%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

HilleVax beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

