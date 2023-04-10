Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 243 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %
Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
