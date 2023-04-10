Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 174 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.