Financial Analysis: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 17.52% -8.58% 4.54% Saul Centers 20.42% 14.65% 2.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SBA Communications and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 13 1 2.94 Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $330.87, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. SBA Communications pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 144.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.63 billion 10.65 $461.43 million $4.21 61.68 Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.73 $50.19 million $1.63 23.52

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Saul Centers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment is involved in consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.