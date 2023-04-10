Reviewing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48% Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26%

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 2.86 $28.70 million $0.50 27.76 Grindr $195.01 million 5.63 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PubMatic and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PubMatic and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.71%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

PubMatic beats Grindr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

