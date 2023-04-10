Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) vs. WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Head to Head Review

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.95 $50.68 million $0.27 22.04 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.14 $17.39 million $0.36 0.47

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

