Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Financial Survey

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Principal Financial Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $17.49 billion 1.02 $4.58 billion $18.83 3.90 New Mountain Finance $89.09 million 13.66 $72.67 million $0.72 16.75

This table compares Principal Financial Group and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group N/A N/A N/A New Mountain Finance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Financial Group and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats New Mountain Finance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement and related financial products and services primarily to businesses, their employees, and other individuals. The Principal Global Investors segment is involved in asset management services to asset accumulation business, insurance operations, corporate segment and third-party clients, and also refers to the mutual fund business. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment includes the specialty benefits insurance division and consists of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, group life insurance and non-medical fee-for-service claims administration, and

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 & completed its initial public offering (“”IPO””) on May 19, 2011 and headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.