ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $12,730.16 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $12,730.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $76,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 350 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $6,573.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 957,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 433,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.