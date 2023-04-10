Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) Director Neal A. Holland, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Renasant stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

