Contrasting Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 28.15% 14.79% 1.29% BancFirst 31.99% 16.09% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.04 $2.24 billion $1.45 7.72 BancFirst $603.57 million 4.50 $193.10 million $5.77 14.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huntington Bancshares and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 2 6 4 1 2.31 BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Huntington Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

